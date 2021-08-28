(Video) Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher opens his Crystal Palace account from seemingly impossible position

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has opened his account for Crystal Palace away at West Ham.

West Ham have been one of the most impressive teams in the opening two match-weeks of the Premier League campaign, having brushed aside Newcastle United and Leicester City.

After the Hammers took the lead over struggling Crystal Palace through Pablo Fornals, it looked as though it was going to be another successful afternoon for David Moyes’ men.

However, Conor Gallagher, a Chelsea academy product who spent last season on loan at West Brom, had other ideas. The Englishman found the back of the net to level the scores.

CONOR GALLAGHER SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR CRYSTAL PALACE VS WEST HAM

It remains to be seen if Gallagher has a future at Chelsea, who boast the reigning UEFA Midfielder of the Year and UEFA Player of the Year – who is also, incidentally, a midfielder.

Billy Gilmour, who is currently on loan at Norwich City, is also an option in the middle of the park for Chelsea, should they find themselves in need of midfield reinforcements next summer.

Gallagher, even if he is unable to ‘make it’ at Stamford Bridge, has proven time and time again that he’s Premier League quality. He has a bright future in England’s top tier – there’s no doubt about it.