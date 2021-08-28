Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo will occupy the centre forward role at Manchester United.

Ronaldo is headed back to Old Trafford after the Reds reached an agreement with Juventus to bring their club legend home to Old Trafford on Friday.

And there is already speculation about the kind of role the 36-year-old will play once he arrives back in Manchester.

Though, as far as Neville is concerned, it’s pretty straightforward and Ronaldo will continue to play as a striker.

“He’ll play regularly (Ronaldo), he’ll play as a No 9,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’ll play as a centre forward, I’m sure they’ll put legs in and around him, he will score goals.

“And Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, win personal accolades, set the Premier League on fire. It is a different Ronaldo, everyone expected that.

“But he is a No 9, he’s a centre forward, he’s someone who to be fair still has those bursts of speed over short spaces that will cause problems.

“He makes great runs inside the box, he has anticipation of where the ball is going to drop.”

That will be bad news for Edinson Cavani, who played in the centre forward role for much of last season.

The Uruguayan veteran got an extended contract to cover this season having scored 17 goals across all competitions last season.

But he now faces playing back-up to Ronaldo after the news that the Portuguese superstar is returning.

Though, with Ronaldo now aged 36, there should still be plenty of minutes in store for Cavani across the four competitions United will compete in this season.