Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has doubted the impact Cristiano Ronaldo will have at Manchester United the second time around.

Ronaldo is heading back to United after a deal was struck with Juventus less than 24 hours after the Portuguese superstar told the Italian club he wanted to leave.

United are understandably excited by the return of Ronaldo, who became a club legend during his first spell at the club, both in terms of sentiment and the fact the Reds are getting one of the best players in the world, even if he is 36 years of age.

But Liverpool legend turned Sky Sports pundit Souness is not so sure about the signing, believing the veteran forward will struggle to make an impact in big games for United this season.

“Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back,” he told talkSPORT .

“The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.

“I have got a doubt about it. Juventus took him to win the Champions League, but he’s not going to be the difference in the big games.

“He’ll score goals, he will, because he’s got a brain and he’s been so athletic throughout his career.

“But in the bigger games against the better centre-halves… imagine putting him against Virgil van Dijk.”

MORE: United could have completed Ronaldo transfer weeks ago

Souness’ concern is a little over the top given Ronaldo was the top scorer in Serie A last season despite Juventus finishing outside the top three.

But it opinion does have some merit in that Ronaldo has not been the difference for Juventus in the Champions League over recent years, failing to make it past the quarter-finals during the forward’s time at the club.

Having said that, Champions League success is not something he can achieve on his own, and there is every chance he can be the difference maker in a now strong United squad that includes fellow new signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.