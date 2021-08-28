Manchester City’s win over Arsenal wasn’t a surprise given how both teams have started the 2021/22 Premier League season, but the manner of victory was enough to anger even the most staunch Mikel Arteta supporter.

The Gunners were outplayed for the entire 90 minutes, with Granit Xhaka’s first-half red card doing the visitors to the Etihad Stadium no favours whatsoever.

At half-time, Ian Wright, who was covering the game for Optus Sport, received a hug from his son Shaun Wright-Phillips to help ease his obvious pain.