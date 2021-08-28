(Video) Chelsea robbed as Anthony Taylor walks away from VAR monitor without reviewing handball incident

Referee Anthony Taylor made the decision to award a penalty to Liverpool and send off Chelsea’s Reece James… without having a proper look at the monitor.

The first-half of Liverpool vs Chelsea was one of the most competitive and entertaining 45 minutes of football we’ve seen this season to date.

The action unfolding in front of us promised to be box office, until Anthony Taylor decided to put a pin in it.

The referee reduced Chelsea to ten men, sending Reece James off for an alleged handball on the goal-line and awarding Liverpool a penalty, which Mohamed Salah scored.

Taylor appears to have made the game-changing decision without having a proper review of the VAR monitor…

??? | NEW: Anthony Taylor has seemingly made the red card decision despite not watching the VAR video of Reece James’ handball pic.twitter.com/eXvH47zrlY — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 28, 2021

Granted, Taylor will have had Stockley Park in his ear telling him about how the incident occurred, but considering the final decision comes down to his own judgement, you’d think he’d have a good look.

Instead, he’s had a very brief glance at the monitor, which was showing one angle of the incident focused on the ball hitting James’ arm, out of context.

It boggles the mind to think that Taylor hasn’t even bothered to give the incident a proper look at the VAR monitor when given the chance.

That’s LITERALLY what it’s there for…