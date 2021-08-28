Liverpool on red alert as Brighton target late replacement for £40m midfielder

According to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been handed a major transfer boost after Brighton and Hove Albion have decided to target a long-term replacement for defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds could make a last-minute approach to the Seagulls for the highly-rated midfielder.

It is expected that the south coast side is hopeful of securing a fee of at least £40m in exchange for Bissouma, but one has yet to arrive.

However, still fearful that they could see arguably their best player head to Merseyside before this summer’s transfer window closes next Tuesday, it has been noted that Graham Potter’s side is keen to bring in Lille midfielder Cheikh Niasse.

Yves Bissouma is being linked with a late £40m move to Liverpool.

Niasse, 21, joined Lille’s youth academy back in 2016 and following a successful short-term loan in Greece with Panathinaikos last season, the young midfielder has gone on to become a regular first-team player this term.

Having featured in his side’s first two Ligue 1 matches, Niasse is already being tipped to secure a big move to the English Premier League.

Although Liverpool has still only made just the one summer signing in the form of defender Ibrahima Konate, should the Reds manage to pull off a late deal for Bissouma they will have undoubtedly added one of the league’s most consistent performers to their ranks.

