Liverpool’s xG chart during Chelsea stalemate sure to leave Reds fans FURIOUS

Liverpool fans will likely be left FURIOUS after seeing the xG chart for today’s clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds had several high-quality chances at goal, particularly after Chelsea were reduced to ten men.

While Thomas Tuchel’s men remained as resolute as possible in order to secure a point, cracks did show in the first 15 minutes of the second-half, with it looking like only a matter of time before Liverpool scored.

Having played against 10-men for 45 minutes, Liverpool fans will see this as two points dropped. Having a look at the xG [expected goals] chart for the game, that feeling will only get stronger.

Liverpool (2.43) 1-1 (0.60) Chelsea — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) August 28, 2021

Jurgen Klopp will find that xG chart difficult to stomach, with Liverpool clearly having sufficient opportunities to finish Chelsea off and march on with a third consecutive win.

Instead, their momentum has been disrupted by a disappointing result in front of their home fans.

Though Chelsea’s defensive display deserves all the credit it will get in wake of the game, Klopp also ought to recognise that Liverpool need to sharpen their finishing if they’re to challenge this campaign.