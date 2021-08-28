Manchester City fans twist the knife into woeful Arsenal with savage chant

Arsenal are getting absolutely battered at the Etihad this afternoon… and the Manchester City fans are making matters even worse.

When Arsenal headed into this fixture on the back of two Premier League defeats out of two, you feared for them.

Trips to the Etihad don’t oftentimes end well for Arsenal, but their defensive frailties threatened to make today as bad as any day that’s come prior.

It didn’t take City long to take advantage, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres giving them a two-goal advantage within just 12 minutes.

The City fans in attendance (and there are a few, contrary to common misconception), were sure to rub it in the faces of those who had travelled up from North London.

#mcfc fans: “Arsenal get battered, everywhere they go.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 28, 2021

The City fans’ chants appeared to get to Granit Xhaka, who flew into a challenge recklessly and got himself sent off. The champions went on to score a third before the break.

Arsenal are, once again, the butt of the joke, which cost Unai Emery his job. You wonder how long Mikel Arteta can realistically last with the team underperforming so spectacularly.

Granted, City are the best team in the country and have embarrassed better teams by bigger margins, but Arsenal fans are well within their rights to demand better.

They’re a huge club, who have spent huge amounts of money this summer, but that hasn’t been reflected with their performances on the pitch. It’s not good enough.