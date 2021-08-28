Ever since Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium, Man City were destined to become the same swashbuckling side that Bayern Munich and Barcelona had been before them.

Say what you like about the elegant Catalan, but he’s now proved in three different leagues that he absolutely has what it takes when it comes to building exciting, attacking, league championship-winning squads.

On Saturday lunchtime, Guardiola came face to face with his former assistant, Mikel Arteta, and the drubbing his side handed out to Arsenal showed that there can be no room for sentimentality in football.

City were better than their opponents in every department and for almost all of the Premier League encounter.

The Gunners aren’t the first and won’t be the last to be beaten so heavily by the Citizens either.

As if to emphasise how far ahead of their contemporaries City are, they became only the third team in Premier League history to score 10 goals from their opening two home matches in a season.