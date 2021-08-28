Manchester United ‘final decision’ over defender could suggest transfer pursuit has fallen flat

Manchester United have made a final decision over the future of defender Diogo Dalot amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There’s somewhat of a modern romance at Old Trafford when it comes to Portuguese players.

Bruno Fernandes is the current star performer at Manchester United, but he looks set to pass the baton to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be returning after 12 years away.

There’s also Diogo Dalot, a 22-year-old right-back who had his moments while out on loan at AC Milan last campaign.

His chapter in the Man United history books has not yet been written, and you wondered whether it ever would be, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking set to nail down the right-back spot long-term.

It remains to be seen whether Dalot will be granted many first-team opportunities this campaign, but as per Fabrizio Romano, he will be sticking around to deputise for Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United have made a final decision: Diogo Dalot will stay. He’s non-transferrable. Club and Solskjaer are very happy with Dalot, they trust him for present and future so he’s NOT leaving. ? #MUFC Borussia Dortmund approached Man Utd as many other clubs but no way. pic.twitter.com/Ac8IPRboAX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

It’s interesting that Fabrizio Romano suggests that there was no shortage of interest in signing Dalot, with Borussia Dortmund named, but the decision has been made to keep him around.

As reported by The Athletic, Man United have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier. Perhaps the decision to keep Dalot suggests their pursuit of Trippier has not been fruitful.

So late in the transfer window, you could understand if Atletico were unwilling to part ways with any important members of Diego Simeone’s squad. Trippier falls into that bracket.

Dalot could now be provided with an unexpected chance to breakthrough at Man United, should he be successful in his attempts to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.