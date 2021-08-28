When Carlos Tevez swapped Old Trafford for the Etihad Stadium in 2009, Manchester City wasted no time rubbing salt into the would with an infamous ‘Welcome to Manchester’ billboard.

At the time, City manager, Mark Hughes, admitted it was a ploy to wind up his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, per The Guardian, and it appeared to work a treat.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been announced, the deal is subject to personal terms being agreed, a visa being acquired and a successful medical being passed, per the Mirror.

That didn’t stop Sport Bible making up a billboard of their own, on show in Manchester’s Piccadilly station.