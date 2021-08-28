When you speak about Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez in the same breath, the only similarity between the pair is that they are attackers.

However, that hasn’t stopped Man United’s pursuit of their former player being compared to when they unveiled Alexis Sanchez.

A report in the Mirror does just that, but it’s a little bit of a stretch to put the two players in the same bracket in respect of their playing careers and their value to United.

Clearly, there is an element of appealing to the Old Trafford faithful in bringing back their powerhouse of a No.7, but he will absolutely score goals.

Even if he does little else on the pitch, which is another discussion point entirely, he knows where the goal is and his movement is still exceptional for a front man.

Sanchez was a flop precisely because he couldn’t live up to the pressure of being United’s saviour for want of a better term.

There’ll be no such problem with Ronaldo in that respect, and it would be a big surprise if his homecoming wasn’t anything other than a huge success.