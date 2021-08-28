As day broke on Saturday morning in Manchester, there was a new sight to behold outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Long-standing servants of the club, Vincent Kompany and David Silva, had been immortalised in galvanised steel, with their statues being unveiled.

They will remain as a permanent reminder to future generations of just how important they were to City’s current era of dominance.

Manchester City’s official website announced the unveiling, with both players also articulating the pride that they felt at having been immortalised in such a way.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

“I didn’t really expect to be recognised by such a great club in that way,” Kompany noted.

“My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their Dad has achieved and that is something that I can’t describe.

“The first time I saw the statue I couldn’t believe how big it was, but then again, I’m a big boy, so fair enough! And then especially the pose, for me it means a lot.”

David Silva was equally as effusive in his praise, and proud to be recognised.

“Being at City changed my life. I’m proud of what we did together and I feel emotional that it has been recognised like this,” he said.

“When I first saw the statue, I felt good, I thought it was like me. This statue really represents the way I like to play, I love the pose the sculptor has chosen. It really reminds me of those times I was on the pitch playing and that moment when I had to find the striker.”

More Stories / Latest News Gary Neville delivers bad news for Edinson Cavani in Cristiano Ronaldo transfer verdict Grame Souness casts doubt over potential Cristiano Ronaldo impact at Manchester United Everton could look to Celtic striker as replacement for Moise Kean or James Rodriguez

After decades of being in the wilderness in terms of winning silverware, the last decade has seen City dominate domestically.

Both in the Carabao Cup and Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side have become incredibly efficient, albeit their recent FA Cup record isn’t quite at the same level.

Kompany and Silva now represent the past for City, but what glorious memories they leave behind. Memories that will surely be rekindled for many when they visit the statues.