Manchester United could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo significantly earlier than they did, according to the latest reports.

Ronaldo is headed back to Old Trafford after 12 years after it was confirmed by Manchester United that a deal had been struck with Juventus for a transfer.

The move happened quickly after it emerged Ronaldo had told Juventus he wanted away from the club ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

And United’s interest felt very late in the day with rivals Manchester City heavily linked over recent weeks.

But the move didn’t have to be quite so dramatic.

According to The Athletic via the Daily Star, United were offered Ronaldo weeks ago but they didn’t want to make a move out of fear Juventus would refuse to sell their superstar.

But when it became clear he would be sold, and indeed that rivals Man City could sign him, United made their move.

From there, it was a no-brainer for Ronaldo who would have risked his United legacy had he joined City.