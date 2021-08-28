Manchester United stole the transfer headlines again this week after agreeing a move for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday night.

It was thought Ronaldo could be heading to Manchester City this summer after it was revealed he would not continue at Juventus with less than a year remaining on his contract.

But United stepped in at the 11th hour to pull off a deal to bring Ronaldo – who is a legend from his original spell at the club – back to Old Trafford.

The Reds announced the deal on Friday night, announcing that they had agreed a deal with Juventus pending personal terms and a medical.

And while the deal is a relatively cost-effective one, it does top up and already hefty spending total for United.

The Reds had already signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73million, while Raphael Varane joined from Real Madrid for £36million, not including add-ons, according to Transfermarkt.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is set to join for £12.87million, according to Sky Sports, plus £6.87million in add-ons.

Tom Heaton joined for free, and so United’s spending total is left at £121.87million, though it is a touch under £135million with add-ons.

That’s some significant investment, but United will feel they have got good value for that having signed three world-class talents, while other clubs are spending £100million or close to it on just one player.