Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in danger with Los Blancos ‘ready to withdraw their offer’

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to withdraw their offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, having only drafted in David Alaba on a free transfer following the expiration of his Bayern Munich contract.

That has all changed in recent days. As was reported by the Guardian, Real Madrid offered €170m [£146m] in exchange for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract himself next summer.

With Mbappe able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid as soon as January, you’d have expected PSG to bite their hand off, but that doesn’t appear to have been the case.

talkSPORT report that Real Madrid have now threatened to withdraw their offer, with PSG offering no leeway in negotiations between the two parties.

? EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid are ready to withdraw their offer for Kylian Mbappe, talkSPORT understands — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 28, 2021

This comes after French outlet Le Parisien reported something similar, suggesting that the deal, which appeared to be close, could be on the verge of collapse.

The cynics will suggest this has come from Mbappe’s camp to put pressure on PSG into striking a deal with Real Madrid. The prospect of missing out on €170m ought to be pretty frightening.

That’s pure speculation, though. Mbappe to Real Madrid could be in danger, which would have huge ramifications for both clubs – that’s why we don’t expect this to be the final twist in the tale.

It’s too much money for PSG to miss out on, and too good a player for Real Madrid not to have for the season if they want to return to their former glory. Something’s got to give eventually…