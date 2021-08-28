Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to react to Arsenal’s hefty defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Ozil, formerly of Arsenal of course, had his time at the Emirates ended by Mikel Arteta, who didn’t appear to value what the former Real Madrid man brought to the table.

The German World Cup winner was shipped off to Fenerbahce, something the Gunners faithful probably weren’t too upset about, but that’s not to say Ozil doesn’t have any lingering affection for the club.

Ozil has frequently given his take on Arsenal current affairs via Twitter since leaving the club. Today, he’s tweeted in regards to the win over Man City, but it’s rather ambiguous…

Trust the process?? — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 28, 2021

The more cynical Arsenal supporters will interpret this as a dig at Arteta from Ozil, with the notion of trusting the process having lost 5-0 not having much credibility.

However, Ozil clearly feels deeply about Arsenal and he will get no joy out of seeing the Gunners, led by a former teammate and manager of his, being embarrassed in this manner.

Arsenal are rock bottom of the Premier League table, having lost all three of their opening games without having scored a single goal.

It’s a sorry state of affairs, with Ozil, like the rest of the Arsenal fanbase, surely concerned about what’s to come this campaign from their side.