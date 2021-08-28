Tottenham Hotspur appear to be edging closer to the signing of Ilaix Moriba as Tom Kershaw of the Independent reports that Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is in Barcelona to try and finalise a deal.

Kershaw’s update comes a day after the Independent reported that Spurs were in advanced talks over a deal for Moriba, with Barcelona looking to net a fee of £13m for the gifted midfield prospect.

Moriba now looks set for the exit door at the Camp Nou, despite a remarkable breakthrough season last time out, owing to a contract drama involving the 18-year-old.

The central midfielder started in five of his 18 first-team appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side last term, chipping in with three assists, but has now been banished from the senior team as he sits in the final year of his deal.

It’s added that the north London outfit are are also working on another deal with Barcelona, as they’re attempt to land the services of full-back Emerson Royal.

Update to this: Understand Fabio Paratici is in Barcelona in an attempt to finalise the deal for Ilaix Moriba. RB Leipzig are still pushing, too #thfc #fcb Tottenham are now also trying to negotiate a deal for full-back Emerson Royal, as reported by @mcgrathmike — Tom Kershaw (@trlkershaw) August 28, 2021

A fee around £13m for a talent like Moriba would resemble a serious coup for Spurs.

The youngster has already showed that he can contribute at the top level with his creative displays for Barcelona last season, so he’s someone that could play an important role for Spurs straight away.

Barcelona will be kicking themselves as they lie on the brink of losing a homegrown academy graduate who could’ve starred for them for well over the next decade if the contract circumstances were different.

Kershaw insists that RB Leipzig are still ‘pushing’ to land Moriba, so Spurs can’t afford to drop the ball.