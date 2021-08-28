With the transfers of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United already taking place, not to mention the multitude of other deals, this has already been an incredible transfer window.

There’s still time to get even more spectacular deals done, and Kylian Mbappe will be hoping that a move away from PSG comes to fruition before deadline day.

Clearly, forming an attacking triumvirate with Neymar and Messi isn’t for him.

The French World Cup winner has made no secret of his desire to want to move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish outfit doing their upmost to make his dreams come true.

A second bid of 170m euros with 10m worth of extras was believed to have been tabled by the La Liga giants.

However, according to La Parisien, cited by AS, that bid has also been rejected by the Ligue Un side.

Given that Mbappe could move for free in a year, and more than likely will if he doesn’t in the current window, it’s an odd game to be playing.