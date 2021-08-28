Cristiano Ronaldo to earn more than £560,000-a-week with Man United as part of record Premier League contract

Manchester United will make returning superstar Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid player in Premier League history, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

After agreeing to pay Juventus an initial fee of £12.85m and £6.85m in potential add-ons, the Telegraph report that Ronaldo will earn more than the £560,000-a-week deal that Alexis Sanchez was on, with that figure factoring in bonuses and image rights.

The Sanchez deal proved to be a nightmare for the Red Devils, as they ultimately had to offload the Chilean to Inter Milan after two-and-a-half-years at the club.

Ronaldo has moved on from Juventus after just two seasons with the Old Lady, he was as prolific as ever with 101 goals in 133 appearances but couldn’t help them progress on the Champions League front.

The Telegraph note that Ronaldo’s deal with the Red Devils is worth ‘substantially less’ than the £1m a week that Lionel Messi will take home from Paris Saint-Germain, as they also add that Raphael Varane landed himself a contract worth £400,000-a-week upon joining the Manchester outfit this summer.

Ronaldo has what it takes to fire United towards their first Premier League title since the 2012/13 season, which Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of.

The 36-year-old will be under the tutelage of former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Telegraph describe the deal as the same as Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the eyes of the Glazers.

Brady steered the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl triumph since 2002 at the age of 43, the Glazers will be hoping that Ronaldo can have a similar impact for their main sports entity in United.

United clearly didn’t want to mess about when it came to contract details as Ronaldo will pen a two-year contract with the option of a further year, which was certainly a smart move considering that cross-town rivals Man City looked like the frontrunners for the Old Trafford great before the Red Devils swooped in.