UFC superstar Conor McGregor reveals his delight at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed his delight at Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United.

Manchester United announced on Friday evening that an agreement had been reached with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo, subject to the agreement of personal terms and completion of a medical.

It felt like a huge moment for the Premier League, with one of the greatest players in football history returning to his former hunting ground to see out the final years of his prime.

Man United will immediately be ranked as favourites for the Premier league title by some. You could forgive some of the fanbase to get ahead of themselves after CR7’s return.

With Man United being a global club with a HUGE fanbase, they boast countless celebrity fans, all of whom will have been delighted to have Ronaldo back.

One of them is UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter to send a rare football-related tweet, revealing his delight at Man United’s successful attempts to bring Ronaldo home.

McGregor is currently out of action, having broken his leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. Perhaps this time out of camp will give him more of an opportunity to watch his beloved Man United in action.

Man United put on a show for the Old Trafford crowd on the opening day of the season, winning 5-1. They were less inspiring away to Southampton second time out.

With Ronaldo in the team, combining with the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, it’s going to be box office. McGregor will be well entertained…