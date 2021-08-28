Fabrizio Romano has this evening shared that Barcelona have rejected a proposal from Tottenham Hotspur for Emerson Royal.

The transfer insider reports that Tottenham offered up a swap deal to the Catalan outfit that included Serge Aurier, but Barcelona have not been won over by the approach and have knocked Spurs back.

It isn’t surprising to see that the north London outfit have moved for a new right-back given that Japhet Tanganga, naturally a centre-back, has started here in the side’s two Premier League ties so far.

Aurier is out of favour, he has not appeared at all so far this season. Whilst, it seems that Nuno Espirito Santo doesn’t have faith in his former Wolves favourite Matt Doherty being first-choice anymore.

Emerson moved from homeland outfit Atletico Mineiro to La Liga in January, as part of an agreement that saw him loaned out to Real Betis but effectively co-owned by Barcelona.

Barcelona spent €9m to sign the 22-year-old permanently this summer, per ESPN, with the report adding that Betis will be due 20% of any future transfer – so they may be in line for a nice windfall soon.

Emerson has made 85 appearances in La Liga, two of which coming as a substitute for the Blaugrana this season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the division’s most promising full-backs over the last two years, scoring four goals and chipping in with 10 assists in his outings in the Spanish top-flight.