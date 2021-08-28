Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign Barcelona defender before transfer deadline

According to recent reports, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are trying to negotiate a late deal that would see Barcelona defender Emerson Royal move to the English Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Londoners would like to bolster their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes next Tuesday.

One player who is reportedly high up on Daniel Levy’s wish list is the Brazilian full-back, who currently has three years left on his contract with Barcelona.

Despite joining the La Liga giants in 2019 following a £10.8m move from South American side Atletico MG, Royal, 22, has gone on to feature in just two senior first-team matches.

Looking to offer the 22-year-old an escape from Spain, Tottenham Hotspur is understood to be keen to strike a deal with Barcelona.

It has been noted that offloading Serge Aurier, as well as other fringe players, would strengthen the Londoners’ chances of bringing in a new defender.

However, whether or not Levy’s Spurs can reach a deal with Barcelona remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, with a few days left in the summer window, fans can expect a little more transfer drama yet.