Gary Lineker urges ‘best passer in English football’ to move into Liverpool’s midfield

England legend Gary Lineker has urged Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Alexander-Arnold, though only 22-years-old, is one of the most talented players in the Premier League.

His performances down Liverpool’s right-channel, and his effectiveness from set-pieces, have earned acclaim from far and wide.

Trent is a unique case for a right-back, with the youngster being one of Liverpool’s most creative outlets.

Whether it be by bombing down the right-wing and delivering a pinpoint delivery, or spraying delicious passes from deep, Trent always makes his mark on the contest.

It’s for that reason that Gary Lineker believes he’s being wasted in defence. He’s taken to Twitter to urge Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Said it many times, but the best passer in English football is @TrentAA. He should be playing, like he did as a kid, in midfield. Lahm switched, Kimmich too. The best players should be in a position where they can more frequently use their brilliance. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 28, 2021

You can completely understand the temptation to move him into a role where he’d be more influential. In midfield he’d get more touches and have more of an effect.

However, it feels necessary to go back to the old phrase – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Is there a better right-back on the planet right now than Trent Alexander-Arnold? If, in your opinion, the answer is no, why would you want to unearth him and plant him elsewhere?

Trent is hugely important for Liverpool in defence. With Fabinho currently occupying the holding midfield role, it would seem like an unnecessary switch.