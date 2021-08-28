Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reached boiling point after being sent the wrong way by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah at the penalty spot, sparking a furious reaction from the stopper.

The Blues were already angry enough after it emerged that a penalty would be awarded and that Reece James would be sent off, but Mendy landed himself in hot water with his reaction to Salah’s equaliser.

After being sent the wrong way from 12 yards out by Salah, Mendy got back up and immediately went to blast the ball away, but Jordan Henderson was already arriving to pick it up and resume the match.

Henderson narrowly escaped being kicked by an enraged Mendy, something that understandably left the England international furious, leaving himself and a few Liverpool players to rush up to the stopper.

That sprang senior Chelsea stars Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger to the defence of Mendy, meaning that there was a bit of pushing and shoving between the two sides.

See More: Video: Rare Andy Robertson lapse sees Kai Havertz head Chelsea into lead against Liverpool

Mendy took his frustration out on Henderson after failed to psych out Salah, so salty ?pic.twitter.com/bDKllnJpzd — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 28, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Chelsea robbed as Anthony Taylor walks away from VAR monitor without reviewing handball incident Gary Lineker urges ‘best passer in English football’ to move into Liverpool’s midfield Video: Mohamed Salah equalises for Liverpool after Chelsea defender Reece James is sent off for handball

Mendy was booked by referee Anthony Taylor after this.