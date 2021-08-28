(Video) Arsenal fans spotted ironically celebrating Man City goal during 5-0 drubbing

In a show of ironic misery, hundreds of Arsenal supporters were spotted celebrating Manchester City’s fourth goal during the side’s early Premier League match on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into the match, expectations wouldn’t have been too high for the Gunners.

However, after the champions put in a stunning performance, Mikel Arteta was left shell shocked following what turned out to be a 5-0 thumping.

As the Citizens were piling the pressure on, after adding their fourth goal of the game, Premier League cameras picked up hundreds of Arsenal fans inside the Etihad stadium celebrating their opponents’ goal.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

