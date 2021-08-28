Video: Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi hammers in first goal for loan club Marseille

Who else but Matteo Guendouzi to be enjoying his football on a day that saw Arsenal absolutely thrashed against a top Premier League side in Manchester City…

In the 22nd minute of this evening’s Ligue 1 tie between Marseille and Saint-Etienne, Dimitri Payet sparked danger with a beautiful outside-foot pass in behind for Cengiz Under.

Under drilled a low cross into the box from the right side, which Konrad de la Fuente was primed to convert but couldn’t due to some last-ditch defending from Saint-Etienne.

The Barcelona academy graduate didn’t stop there though, he hustled for the ball, eventually laying it back to Guendouzi, who steadied himself and drilled the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish.

Guendouzi fell out of favour at Arsenal after an outburst in the clash against Brighton during the summer restart of the 19/20 season. Mikel Arteta has not called on the Frenchman since, instead casting him away on loan to Hertha Berlin last season and now Marseille.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a nice start to life back in his homeland, before he missed the last two matches, Guendouzi played the entirety of the win against Montpellier and netted an assist vs Bordeaux.

Guendouzi wasn’t the only Arsenal loanee to score today, Konstantinos Mavropanos fared much better than his defensive colleagues with a brilliant, hard-fought goal for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

