Whilst today will go down as one of the worst in recent memory for Arsenal defenders after a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, Konstantinos Mavropanos has shown a good account of himself for his loan club.

Mavropanos is on loan with Stuttgart again this term, having established himself as an important player for the side in the second-half of last season, as they returned to the German top-flight.

In the 44th minute of this afternoon’s clash against Freiburg, the 23-year-old charged forward to win the ball after a Freiburg clearance, before embarking on a battling run to help out his side.

The centre-back juggled the ball through danger before slipping it over to Hamadi Al Ghaddioui once he reached the edge of the box, the striker returned the ball with a perfectly-weighted volleyed pass.

Mavropanos latched onto the ball in the crowded area before hammering it into the roof of the net from a couple of yards out with a tidy finish.

It seems fitting for Mavropanos to score today, having surprised fans with his previously unseen ability in front of goal with a sensational solo goal in Stuttgart training earlier this week.

See More: Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City with ambiguous tweet

Pictures from the Bundesliga.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher opens his Crystal Palace account from seemingly impossible position Manchester United approached by Feyenoord over availability of promising attacker Video: Michail Antonio makes West Ham history with assist to Fornals to fire Hammers ahead against Crystal Palace

Unfortunately, whilst Mavropanos’ effort did inspire the side to pull another goal back just minutes later, they ultimately failed to come back from being three down as it ended a 3-2 victory for Freiburg.

The Athletic report that Arsenal have netted an initial loan fee of £500,000 for Dinos and that Stuttgart will be obliged to sign Mavropanos permanently for £3m if they remain in the Bundesliga this season.

The Athletic add that the German side will still have the option to recruit Mavropanos permanently if they go down, in a deal that would also include add-ons of up to £1.5m and a a sell-on clause for Arsenal.