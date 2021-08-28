(Video) Arsenal midfielder sent off vs. Man City following reckless two-footed lunge

Arsenal’s day is not getting any better. After falling behind following two quick-fire early Manchester City goals, Mikel Arteta has been left with no choice but to watch on as his side falls to pieces.

The Spanish manager’s time in the Manchester City dugout has made for uncomfortable viewing and although his side trailed 2-0 early on, there was still hope the Gunners may claw something back.

MORE: (Video) Horrendous Arsenal defending sees Ferran Torres double Man City’s lead

However, those hopes have been dashed after midfielder Granit Xhaka left referee Martin Atkinson with no choice but to send him off following a reckless two-footed lunge on full-back Canelo.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport