(Video) Arsenal midfielder sent off vs. Man City following reckless two-footed lunge

Arsenal’s day is not getting any better. After falling behind following two quick-fire early Manchester City goals, Mikel Arteta has been left with no choice but to watch on as his side falls to pieces.
The Spanish manager’s time in the Manchester City dugout has made for uncomfortable viewing and although his side trailed 2-0 early on, there was still hope the Gunners may claw something back.
However, those hopes have been dashed after midfielder Granit Xhaka left referee Martin Atkinson with no choice but to send him off following a reckless two-footed lunge on full-back Canelo.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport
Look away, Arsenal supporters…
? Granit Xhaka is sent off for a reckless lunge on João Cancelo.
The correct decision according to Peter Walton. pic.twitter.com/dDDPsZCqyr
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 28, 2021
Four more years with this i***t Xhaka. Sack him! Sack Arteta!
Arteta causes all this mess, playing 2 attacking midfield and xhaka who is not a real DM, defending alone til ending up sent off!..
Why Niles Elneny are benched? To play Rowe & Odengaar!
No team balance, this IS ridiculous as selling Willock!
If he IS not sack it IS Edu doing si and both should be fired After this game. Not at next window! Pay & bring Conté now!
Arsenal are in decline. Doon they will be sucked into the relegation fight
What has happened to Arsenal,a premium brand?
At one MC were nowhere. Thanks to massive investments they have won five titles since 2011.
The game is about money and elite managers.Hopefully the owners will sell
Whatever happened tothe self sustaining model.
In the dudtbin