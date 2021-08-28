(Video) Arsenal woes continues as Ilkay Gundogan heads Citizens into early lead

Arsenal’s Premier League campaign could not have started any worse. After losing their opening two matches, including an opening 2-0 defeat against newcomers Brentford, Mikel Arteta would have been hoping for some rest bite but after being matched against champions Manchester City, the Spaniard would have undoubtedly been fearing for the worse coming into Saturday’s early kick-off.

During the game’s opening 10-minutes, the Citizens have taken an early after midfielder Ilkay Gundogan outjumped defender Rob Holding to give his side a 1-0 lead.

With all the pressure now on the Gunners’ shoulders, Arteta will somehow need to find a way to get his side back on level terms.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport