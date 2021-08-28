Video: Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher tricks Declan Rice and Dawson to equalise for Palace against West Ham

Just moments after Michail Antonio restored the lead for West Ham United against Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher showed that he had other ideas by securing himself a brace with some exceptional play.

In the 70th minute of the tie, Palace had the ball in the final third and James McArthur eventually fired in a low cross from the left hand side.

The ball bounced into Conor Gallagher, who controlled it brilliantly as he held off Craig Dawson.

The talented midfielder then got the better of both Dawson and his former Chelsea academy teammate Declan Rice with a lovely chop before hammering the ball into the net from 10 yards out.

Gallagher’s quick feet left Rice and Dawson stuck and the 21-year-old capitalised with a great finish.

This angle of Conor Gallagher’s 2nd goal ? >>> The Ronaldo Chop ?? pic.twitter.com/PU5EvFJyok — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) August 28, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Gallagher was one of the Eagles’ brightest sparks against Brentford last weekend and he’s taken it to the next level for Patrick Vieira’s side today, essentially single-handedly winning them a point.