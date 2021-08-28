Video: Rare Andy Robertson lapse sees Kai Havertz head Chelsea into lead against Liverpool

In the 21st minute of today’s marquee Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, the Blues found themselves ahead after some sloppy defending from their opponents.

Reece James whipped in a dangerous corner from the left side, but Andy Robertson elected to sit in the six-yard area – rather than pressing his man, Kai Havertz, in a rare blunder that ended up being costly.

Robertson was not close enough to duel the taller Havertz when the ball came in, leaving the German attacker with plenty of time and space to loop a header into the back of the net.

Whilst Havertz’s effort may have been intended as a near post flick-on, it left Alisson unstuck all the same and perhaps would’ve been poked in at the far post by Cesar Azpilicueta anyway.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

Jurgen Klopp will be massively disappointed with the usually rock-solid Robertson after this, the Scotsman left Havertz in acres of space and the Reds were duly punished.