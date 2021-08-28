(Video) Horrendous Arsenal defending sees Ferran Torres double Man City’s lead

Arsenal are all at sea at the back. After falling behind inside the opening 10-minutes of Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off against Manchester City thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan header, Spanish attacker Ferran Torres has doubled the Citizens’ lead, crushing Mikel Arteta’s hopes in the process.

Following Torres’ goal and now trailing 2-0 still with the majority of the game to go, you really do begin to fear for Arteta.

Shaping up to be a thumping, the Spanish manager will now need to find a way to limit City’s damage.

