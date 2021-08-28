(Video) Horrendous Arsenal defending sees Ferran Torres double Man City’s lead

Arsenal are all at sea at the back. After falling behind inside the opening 10-minutes of Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off against Manchester City thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan header, Spanish attacker Ferran Torres has doubled the Citizens’ lead, crushing Mikel Arteta’s hopes in the process.
Following Torres’ goal and now trailing 2-0 still with the majority of the game to go, you really do begin to fear for Arteta.
MORE: (Video) Arsenal woes continues as Ilkay Gundogan heads Citizens into early lead
Shaping up to be a thumping, the Spanish manager will now need to find a way to limit City’s damage.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yep, 2 in first quarter. They look as they Can score any attack
What a formation! No real DM. Arteta IS ruining this team & club!
Reminds me of the 8-2 hammering.Arsenal defence is the worst thanks to the fm
MA could have elected to play defensive and hit on the break.
I think the cup win made him think he could do no wrong.
Alas last season was a wake up. This season confirms hes far from being a top manager