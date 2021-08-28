For as long as both have been playing the game, it has always seemed as though there’s an unending comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both are completely different players bringing something extra to the party, however, supporters of one or the other can’t resist dropping in statistics of their favourite star when one of them ups the ante.
It’s a nonsensical argument, but one that continues to this day.
BT Sport have produced a short video, narrated by Gary Lineker, where he asks why we just can’t enjoy them both.
Some play the game. Others change the game.
From humble beginnings to legendary status. We are blessed to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
No matter what colours they wear, they are geniuses of this sport ??
