(Video) Man City midfielder scores excellent curled effort to make it 4-0 vs. Arsenal

Following the first-half sending off of midfielder Granit Xhaka, Manchester City are going for Arsenal’s throat.

After leading Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off 3-0 at the game’s halfway point, if anybody thought the Citizens would take their foot off the gas, they were wrong.

As the match’s second-half kicked off, it has taken just seven minutes for the Citizens to bag their fourth.

Midfielder Rodri was the player who was gifted with the chance to unleash a long-range strike and the Spain international did not disappoint.

