Video: Mohamed Salah equalises for Liverpool after Chelsea defender Reece James is sent off for handball

In the first minute of stoppage time during the first-half of the marquee Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Chelsea, drama erupted, leading to a red card and penalty.

Liverpool had Chelsea under serious pressure as Joel Matip rattled the crossbar with a header following a corner. Sadio Mane burst into action and poked the ball towards goal.

Reece James stopped the ball from crossing the line, first blocking it with his thigh before he was deemed to have handled the ball by Anthony Taylor following a review using the pitchside monitor.

The England full-back was shown a straight red card, leaving Mohamed Salah to step up and send Edouard Mendy with a brilliant penalty to equalise for the Reds.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

James notched the assist for Kai Havertz’s opener, so the right-back has ended up with game-changing contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Anthony Taylor will definitely face criticism after this decision, we’ll have to wait and see whether Thomas Tuchel has been left infuriated enough to directly slam the match official after the game.