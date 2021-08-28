Video: Stunning Man City break ends with Jack Grealish setting up Gabriel Jesus for a third against Arsenal

It was always going to be a tough day for Arsenal at Manchester City, but the Gunners really didn’t help themselves at the Etihad Stadium.

Already 2-0 down and a man down after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge, Mikel Arteta’s side allowed City to move the ball from back to front with ease.

In the space of a few seconds, the ball found Jack Grealish who set up Gabriel Jesus for a simple third.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport