It’s a deal that’s been brewing for a few weeks now, but Kurt Zouma to West Ham still isn’t over the line yet.

The Chelsea star was unhappy about being used as a makeweight in a potential deal for the Blues to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, with the west Londoners pursuit of the La Liga star seemingly hinging on whether they could get Zouma off of their books.

The Daily Mirror had reported that an initial stumbling block over wages was overcome, only for agents fees to then become an issue in terms of completing the deal.

At the 11th hour, problems with the player’s medical look to have scuppered the deal entirely.

Zouma issues resolved. Set for west ham. https://t.co/BVhUaSR52b — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) August 28, 2021

However, an early morning tweet from Mirror journalist, Darren Lewis, appears to indicate that everything has been resolved.

Barring any further last-minute hiccups, it now appears that Zouma is West Ham bound and that will surely delight Hammers manager, David Moyes.