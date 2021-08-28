With just four full days left of trading in the summer transfer window, there are still deals to be done.

Given the supposed lack of funds because of the coronavirus pandemic, this current window has been utterly sensational in terms of the staggering amount of high-profile deals that have already gone through.

Some players are still being coveted by other clubs, and it remains to be seen if their financial clout is enough to push through a transfer.

One player that could be on the move is West Ham United’s Declan Rice, with the England international wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

Consistently good performances from the Hammers captain was always going to see him in the shop window, even if David Moyes hasn’t placed him there.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel can offer the Champions League football that Rice craves.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea told exactly how to complete Jules Koundé transfer as Sevilla chief Monchi makes late demand Bruno Fernandes finally sees his dream come true at Manchester United Manchester United’s summer spending total after Cristiano Ronaldo agreement

However, according to the Daily Star, West Ham will offer Rice improved contract terms in order to keep their Premier League rivals at bay.