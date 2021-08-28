According to Romeo Agresti, the Juventus correspondent for Goal, West Ham are interested in taking Luca Pellegrini on loan from the Bianconeri.

David Moyes currently calls on Aaron Cresswell as his first-choice at left-back, with Arthur Masuaku the other senior option for the Hammers.

With Cresswell being 31 years of age and Masuaku limited to just 12 top-flight outings last season due to a knee injury, it seems like the east London outfit are looking to bolster in this position.

Pellegrini, who isn’t related to Lorenzo Pellegrini who also plays for Roma, debuted for the Giallorossi in the first-half of the 18/19 season, before being sent out on loan to Cagliari.

The talent did enough in that short-term spell to earn a permanent transfer to Juventus, who sent him out for a full campaign with Cagliari in 19/20 and then Genoa last season.

The 22-year-old has not debuted for Juventus yet but does have 51 Serie A appearances to his name, which have seen him contribute nine assists in the Italian top-flight.

Pellegrini is clearly rated highly, as he won a cap for Italy in November 2020, but the Hammers may want to rethink a swoop – or at least avoid setting very high expectations…

The wing-back has already missed a lot of action in his career to date due to injury troubles, which left Pellegrini to make just one appearance for Genoa in the second-half of last season.

Considering that West Ham also have the Europa League to look forward to this term, adding in this position could certainly be useful, especially if it is just an initial loan deal.