It’s been a wild ride so far in this summer’s transfer window, and there are still four days left to go in which more deals certainly have time to get over the line.

The Premier League clubs have been active participants, but which of the traditional ‘big six’ has enjoyed the best window. Let’s take a look…

Chelsea

Ins: Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Bettinelli

Outs: Billy Gilmour (Loan), Abdul Rahman Baba (Loan), Jake Clarke-Salter (Loan), Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Zappacosta, Victor Moses, Olivier Giroud, Kenedy (Loan), Emerson (Loan), Michy Batshuayi (Loan), Marco van Ginkel, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown, Matt Miazga (loan), Willy Caballero, Jamal Blackman

The reigning European champions haven’t had to change much. They wanted a proven goalscorer and they acquired one of the best.

Romelu Lukaku is in his prime and is the final piece of the jigsaw as far as the Blues are concerned.

Arsenal

Ins: Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale

Outs: Joe Willock, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi (Loan), William Saliba (Loan), Dejan Iliev (Loan), David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Matthew Ryan

It’s difficult to judge Arsenal’s business at this stage. Mikel Arteta has made some fabulous signings, but they’ll take time to bed in.

Bottom of the table at the time of writing, the Gunners need them all to come good sooner rather than later.

Tottenham

Ins: Bryan Gil, Pape Sarr, Pierluigi Gollini (Loan), Cristian Romero (Loan)

Outs: Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Sissoko, Joe Hart, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius

Keeping hold of Harry Kane after some serious pressure from the player himself and from Man City, must surely rank as the best piece of business that Tottenham have done in the window.

Adding some high quality stars in the shape of Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, with Pape Sarr to come next season after spending 2021/22 on loan at Metz, is also great work by Fabio Paratici. The north Londoners could do with one or two more in, however.

Man City

Ins: Jack Grealish, Kayky, Scott Carson

Outs: Angelino, Jack Harrison, Lukas Nmecha, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Issa Kabore (Loan), Marlos Moreno (Loan), Filip Stefanovic (Loan), Ryotaro Meshino (Loan), Arijanet Muric (Loan), Daniel Arzani (Loan), Ko Itakura

Aside from breaking the transfer record for former Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, Man City have done nothing of note in terms of incoming transfers, having been thwarted in their pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Losing Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia will have been a disappointment too. A poor window that could come back to bite Pep Guardiola.

Man United

Ins: Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton

Outs: Joel Pereira, Tahith Chong (Loan), Brandon Williams (Loan), Facundo Pellistri (Loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Loan), Andreas Pereira (Loan), Sergio Romero

The Red Devils are on the verge of adding Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, whilst Amad Diallo appears destined for a loan spell elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added strength where it’s required as well as clearing the decks of fringe players.

Liverpool

Ins: Ibrahima Konate

Outs: Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Gini Wijnaldum, Ben Davies (Loan), Ben Woodburn (Loan), Ozan Kabak

A quiet window thus far for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. The German stated in a recent press conference that he didn’t feel the need to just buy anyone for the sake of it, so it’s possible the Reds business is already concluded.

Conclusion: Though they’ve done hardly any business in terms of new signings, Chelsea have still managed to strengthen what they already had.

In Thomas Tuchel, they have an astute manager who has shown in the short time that he’s been at the club that he has what it takes to build a dynasty in west London.

The team to beat this season.