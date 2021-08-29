Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star is ‘not really’ okay after suffering muscle injury in Chelsea stalemate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Roberto Firmino’s injury, sustained during the draw with Chelsea, is a bad one.

Firmino was given the nod to start against the European champions ahead of Diogo Jota, who has had a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Presumably Klopp’s intention to press Chelsea high as they looked to pass the ball out from the back saw him pick the more industrious Firmino.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he was not even able to see out the first-half of the contest before sustaining an injury and being swapped out for Jota.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed his belief that Firmino is ‘not really’ okay and has injured a muscle.

?”He’s not really ok, I hope it’s not too big.” Jurgen Klopp believes Roberto Firmino’s injury is a muscle problem pic.twitter.com/qRkGHbiF2e — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 28, 2021

MORE: Ex-Red issues verdict on controversial Reece James handball incident v Liverpool: “Is it a sending off? No”

While Jota does tend to produce more direct goal contributions than Firmino, which ordinarily you’d want from your frontman, Klopp knows that ‘Bobby’ Firmino’s influence is invaluable.

His ability to gel with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, bringing the best out of them while working his socks off for 90 minutes, truly makes him one of a kind.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the international break could not have come at a better time, with it being two weeks before they play again in the Premier League.

That’ll give Firmino some time to rest up and begin his recovery. Let’s hope it won’t be too long before we see him back on the field of play in Liverpool colours.