Trent Alexander-Arnold had another fine game for Liverpool yesterday as they drew 1-1 with Chelsea, with this long-range pass one of his most impressive moments.

Despite being a right-back, Alexander-Arnold looks like someone who could operate in an Andrea Pirlo role in central midfield, with the range and accuracy of his passing surely making him one of the finest in Europe on his day.

The England international has been a joy to watch for Liverpool for the last few years, and one has to wonder if Jurgen Klopp will at some point be tempted to try moving him into a more central midfield role after watching passes like this…

That ball by Trent is fucking ridiculous. ? pic.twitter.com/OW18k38BfR — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) August 29, 2021

Liverpool were held at home by Chelsea yesterday but certainly showed that they’re likely to be among the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.