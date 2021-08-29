Arsenal to cancel part of “All or Nothing” Amazon documentary after nightmare start to the season

Arsenal have suffered an embarrassing start to the season with three defeats and no goals scored in their opening three Premier League games.

And it seems like this humiliation could be compounded by the fact that the club are now said to be restructuring their “All or Nothing” Amazon documentary by cancelling the early part of the campaign.

Arsenal fans will hope things can improve soon, though some will also be keen to see the footage that might now not make it to the final cut of the documentary.

After all, these long-suffering Gooners surely deserve a proper look at what’s gone wrong for Mikel Arteta so far this season.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City yesterday and are rock-bottom of the Premier League table after this disastrous start.

Their humbling at the Etihad Stadium follows 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their previous two matches.

