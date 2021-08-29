West Ham linked with late swoop for £12.8M Arsenal striker who is in the final year of his contract

West Ham have been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette before the transfer deadline.

As reported by Transfermarkt, Lacazette is out of contract at the Emirates come the summer of 2022. Arsenal are merely ten months away from losing the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Lacazette has not been untouchable at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta’s reign, having been left on the bench for their trip to Manchester City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

You wonder if the club could look to cash-in on the 30-year-old this month while he still has some value, rather than losing him without receiving a penny in exchange.

If they were to be prepared to list Lacazette on the market, a report by Todo Fichajes suggests that West Ham would be willing to make them an offer.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio has been one of the stars of the early stages of the season, but it remains to be seen if he can stay fit for an entire campaign.

The Hammers would be wise to look to bring in a new striker before the end of the window to deputise for, or even play with, the brilliant Michail Antonio.

Todo Fichajes believe it could be Lacazette, with Arsenal striking a deal in the region of €15m [£12.8m] mooted as a possibility.

Arsenal and West Ham fans alike will likely be waiting for a more reputable source to report this news before believing there to be any truth behind it.

On paper, though, when you spell out the details, it could be a transfer that’d make sense for all parties.