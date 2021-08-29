Barcelona are not in the running to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

The Catalan giants had recently been linked as one of a number of big-name admirers of Aubameyang, who was also thought to be a target for the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international now seems more likely to stay with Arsenal, however, with Romano ruling out Barca trying to bring him to the Nou Camp.

Ronald Koeman could perhaps have done with signing a new striker after losing star player Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but he also has the likes of Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann to choose from up front.

Aubameyang hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal for some time now, but it seems fans will now just have to hope he can rediscover his best form at the Emirates Stadium, as he won’t be going anywhere this summer.

“No big names are expected for Barcelona,” Romano said. “The rumours about Pierre Aubameyang were false, it was never a real option for Barça who will try to resolve the Pjanic and Moriba issues as soon as possible.

“Then, it will be time to discuss Pedri’s new contract with top priority in the coming weeks to reach an agreement.”