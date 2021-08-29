(Video) Patrick Bamford’s week gets even better after late goal rescues Leeds United point away at Burnley

Patrick Bamford has rescued Leeds United a point away at Burnley on the week he was called up for the England National Team for the very first time.

Bamford had a successful first campaign in the Premier League with Leeds United, netting 17 Premier League goals in total. Still, Gareth Southgate saw no place for him in his England squad.

Southgate named his first England squad since suffering Euro 2020 heartbreak and Bamford was included in attack, at the expense of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Danny Ings.

With Leeds heading towards defeat at Turf Moor, Bamford showed why Southgate has given him an opportunity to impress with the Three Lions, popping up with a late equaliser.

Marcelo Bielsa headed to the Premier League with Bamford leading his line, despite there being question marks as to whether he was good enough to play regularly at the top level.

The 27-year-old fast put any doubts to bed with the goals that he scored and the points that he won for Leeds. It looks like this season will be more of the same…