Tottenham are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has shone in the Premier League in recent times and looks ideal for a number of top clubs’ needs right now, having been linked strongly with Arsenal and Liverpool throughout the summer.

Bissouma could be the perfect Georginio Wijnaldum replacement at Anfield, while Mikel Arteta would surely do well to land Bissouma as an upgrade on the disappointing and injury-prone Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, latest reports from the Mirror now suggest Spurs are moving into pole position to clinch the signing of Bissouma before the end of the summer.

New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is said to be a big admirer of Bissouma, and is now making him a priority late on in this transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the 24-year-old could cost around £40million, while Brighton have already made £50m from the sale of Ben White to Arsenal this summer.