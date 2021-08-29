Burnley have pulled off quite the transfer coup in persuading Lyon’s versatile 24-year-old, Maxwel Cornet, to sign for them in a reported €15m deal.

After seven seasons and 278 appearances with the French side, during which time he scored 52 goals and provided 29 assists, per transfermarkt, he’s made the leap to the English top-flight and will certainly give manager, Sean Dyche, options.

Sky Sports News tweeted confirmation of the price, whilst the Clarets announced him on Twitter, perhaps somewhat predictably, with an ice cream emoji.

A left-back by trade, Cornet is nonetheless able to play on either flank, and he’s equally adept in an attacking or defensive role, as required.