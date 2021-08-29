Chelsea backed for the title after ex-PL star lauds new and improved Lukaku

Stan Collymore has tipped Chelsea for the title this season, after lauding their new-look striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The former Liverpool forward reserved praise for former Blues boss, Antonio Conte, for contributing to the reformation of the Belgian international.

Stan Collymore on a new and improved Romelu Lukaku #CFC pic.twitter.com/axBYd5znBQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 29, 2021

Though the 28-year-old was largely kept at bay by a Jurgen Klopp backline containing a returned Virgil van Dijk, the player has looked a completely different prospect compared to his time at Old Trafford.

There were questions over the extent to which Lukaku would be capable of handling a challenge posed by quality defenders.

Though he failed to make a dent on the scoresheet yesterday evening, elements of the Belgian’s play Collymore pointed to were on full display in the titanic clash, with the summer signing an imposing presence.

It has to be remembered that the former Inter Milan star will need time to adjust to Thomas Tuchel’s style of play and his new teammates, though the early signs have been far from discouraging.

Securing the Champions League title last term, Chelsea have added a genuine threat in the form of Lukaku in the summer; a signing that will likely pay dividends in the long run.